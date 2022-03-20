AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,470 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

