AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,887 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 189.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 269,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2,538.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 227,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

