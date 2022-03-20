AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,395 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.82 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.