AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,658 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,325 shares of company stock worth $10,305,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $685.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $689.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

