AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

