AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

