AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $88.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

