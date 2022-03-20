AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

