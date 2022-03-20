AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 116,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

