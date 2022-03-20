AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

