AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $520.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.73 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.69 and a 200-day moving average of $588.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

