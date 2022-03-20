AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sysco by 21.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

