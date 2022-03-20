AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

