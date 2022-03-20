AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,339 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

