AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,844 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.02 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

