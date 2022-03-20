AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

