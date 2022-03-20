AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

