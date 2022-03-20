AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $160.16 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

