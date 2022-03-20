AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

