AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $69.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

