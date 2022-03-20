AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.18 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,591,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.