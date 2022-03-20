AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,174 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SLYG opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

