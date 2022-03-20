AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,381 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

