AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,118 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

