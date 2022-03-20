AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,691 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

