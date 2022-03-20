AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,728 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,523,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $54.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

