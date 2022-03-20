AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,435 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

