AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,099 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

