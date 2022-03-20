AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

