AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.