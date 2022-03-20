AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $306.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30.

