AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $93.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.