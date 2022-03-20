AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 133,488 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,488 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.