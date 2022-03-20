AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.