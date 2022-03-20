AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

