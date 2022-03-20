AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,345 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

