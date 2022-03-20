Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.30 million. Aeva Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.61 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $995.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.