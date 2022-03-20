Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.30 million. Aeva Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.61 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $995.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

