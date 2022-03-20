AFEN Blockchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $246,868.73 and $2.02 million worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

