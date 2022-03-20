Affinia Financial Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 13.7% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $390,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

