Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Aflac worth $95,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

