AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of AGCO worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

