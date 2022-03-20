Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

