Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $247,073.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06939483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00786976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00473121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00418979 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.