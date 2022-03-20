AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $191,012.62 and approximately $3,152.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

