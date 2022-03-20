Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.31 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $43.66 million and $5.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,473.31 or 0.99968262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00275260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00281686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00134694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00030981 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

