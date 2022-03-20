Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

