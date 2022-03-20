Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $79.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

