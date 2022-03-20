Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $31,665.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.50 or 0.06922384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.