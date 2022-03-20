Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

