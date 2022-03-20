Alchemy Pay Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $168.11 million and $21.49 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00418470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00099176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

